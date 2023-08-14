Shogun Inn staff members present the 2023 Air Force Innkeeper Award at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The Shogun Inn achieved the 2023 Air Force Innkeeper Award and was recognized for best installation-level lodging facility providing the most outstanding accommodations and customer service to travelers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7978332
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-TK870-1146
|Resolution:
|7735x4822
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT