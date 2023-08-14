Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award

    Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Shogun Inn staff members present the 2023 Air Force Innkeeper Award at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The Shogun Inn achieved the 2023 Air Force Innkeeper Award and was recognized for best installation-level lodging facility providing the most outstanding accommodations and customer service to travelers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    Date Taken:

    08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023
    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
