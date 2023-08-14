Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award

Mary Grace Hardee, left, Shogun Inn guest services supervisor, and John Vincent Lastrella, Shogun Inn guest services representative, assist customers at the Shogun Inn front desk at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The Inn achieved the 2023 Innkeeper Award which recognizes the best installation-level lodging facility providing the most outstanding accommodations and customer service to travelers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

