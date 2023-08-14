Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award

The 18th Force Support Squadron Shogun Inn lodging facility was awarded the Air Force Innkeeper Award for best lodging of 2023 from the Air Force Innkeeper Award Program. The award recipient is evaluated on customer service, cleanliness, financials and related support activities, customer comment cards and in-person guest feedback.



“In my humble opinion, our team's hard work, dedication and determination to be the best has resulted in the Shogun Inn being recognized as having the best large lodging operation in the Air Force,” said Reynaldo Visico, Shogun Inn assistant lodging manager. “It’s very gratifying to have a team that we can depend on to get the job done.”



The competition is divided into two categories, small lodging which services 285 rooms or less, and large lodging which services 286 rooms and more. From those nominated, the top four in both categories which meet the highest standard are evaluated on all operations.



In addition to best lodging operations, the program evaluation teams recognized Mr. Jammie Ford, 18th FSS Shogun Inn housekeeping supervisor, as the best lodging team member, winning him the 2023 Innkeeper Traveler Award for Kadena Air Base. Ford was presented the award for exemplifying the highest standards of professionalism, attitude, customer service and job knowledge.



“A key mentality that has helped me be an effective manager iis being respectful and personable with the employees,” said Ford. “Maintaining effective communication is pivotal to an operation of this scale.”



Ford has a bachelor's degree in business administration with experience in lodging maintenance and housekeeping. With the addition that Ford is fluent in Japanese, he is able to effectively communicate with employees local to Japan.



Within his section of 106 employees, Ford ensures team leaders are relaying upcoming and current tasks to faculty. Air Force lodging operations require a cohesive team in order for the facilities to run efficiently and effectively, while maintaining the highest standards of hospitality.



“The Team here is phenomenal, I was welcomed with open arms,” said Ford. “Management was effective in sharing the knowledge and experience for what they require to do my job effectively.”



Despite the adversities of operating a large scale lodging operation, the Shogun Inn proves what it takes to maintain a facility of its size with an all-star team; a team which exemplifies cohesion and efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of hospitality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 03:52 Story ID: 451621 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award, by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.