Jammie Ford, left, Shogun Inn housekeeping manager, writes down contact information while Tsukasa Tamoto, center, Shogun Inn laborer and Tao Kiyuna, Shogun Inn housekeeper, study occupational safety training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The Inn has a standard requirement for all employees to complete a one week training course before they can start working. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7978337
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-TK870-1061
|Resolution:
|7012x4463
|Size:
|19.67 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
