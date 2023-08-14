Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award

Jammie Ford, left, Shogun Inn housekeeping manager, writes down contact information while Tsukasa Tamoto, center, Shogun Inn laborer and Tao Kiyuna, Shogun Inn housekeeper, study occupational safety training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The Inn has a standard requirement for all employees to complete a one week training course before they can start working. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

