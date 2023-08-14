Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award [Image 6 of 7]

    Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Eriko Inafuku, Shogun Inn custodial worker, cleans a window at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The Air Force Innkeeper Award Program evaluates customer service, cleanliness, financials and related support activities, customer comment cards and in-person guest feedback. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)

    This work, Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

