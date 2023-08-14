Eriko Inafuku, Shogun Inn custodial worker, cleans a window at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 8, 2023. The Air Force Innkeeper Award Program evaluates customer service, cleanliness, financials and related support activities, customer comment cards and in-person guest feedback. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan R. Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7978336
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-TK870-1027
|Resolution:
|7214x4386
|Size:
|16.6 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force hospitality: Shogun Inn wins Innkeeper Award [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT