    Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5]

    Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Shannon Larson, Breastfeeding Awareness Fair facilitator, assists a mother attending the fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. The fair was sponsored by the Misawa Lactation Consultant and the Labor and Delivery team to inform families of resources that are available on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.17.2023 01:50
    Photo ID: 7975731
    VIRIN: 230812-F-TG061-1063
    Resolution: 5946x4104
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TeamMisawa #BreastfeedingAwarenessMonth

