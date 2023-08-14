A banner hangs at the entrance to the Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. The Misawa Lactation Consultant and the Labor and Delivery team set up a fair to raise awareness and to provide information to mothers and families who live in Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
This work, Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
