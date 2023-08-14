A banner hangs at the entrance to the Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. The Misawa Lactation Consultant and the Labor and Delivery team set up a fair to raise awareness and to provide information to mothers and families who live in Misawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 01:50 Photo ID: 7975727 VIRIN: 230812-F-TG061-1002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.58 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.