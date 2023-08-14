Two doulas pose together at the Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Doulas are labor coaches for expecting mothers who provide continuous physical, emotional, and informational support before, during and shortly after childbirth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.17.2023 01:50 Photo ID: 7975729 VIRIN: 230812-F-TG061-1040 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.08 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.