The Women’s Health booth displays information packets and flyers during the Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. The purpose of the fair is to promote the benefits of breastfeeding, while offering the resources they may need all in one place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

