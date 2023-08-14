Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Women’s Health booth displays information packets and flyers during the Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. The purpose of the fair is to promote the benefits of breastfeeding, while offering the resources they may need all in one place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)

    #TeamMisawa #BreastfeedingAwarenessMonth

