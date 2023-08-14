The Women’s Health booth displays information packets and flyers during the Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. The purpose of the fair is to promote the benefits of breastfeeding, while offering the resources they may need all in one place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 01:50
|Photo ID:
|7975730
|VIRIN:
|230812-F-TG061-1050
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breastfeeding Awareness Fair at Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT