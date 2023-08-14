Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 5 of 6]

    CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Christopher Smith, right, briefs Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman about the tactical developments and mission capabilities of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1 (UUVRON-1) inside the squadron’s facility at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport, Aug. 8,2023. Cheeseman visited UUVRON-1 to see their most recent developments first-hand while in the Pacific Northwest for a MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:57
    Photo ID: 7974768
    VIRIN: 230808-N-TH560-1405
    Resolution: 6374x4249
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNP
    U.S. Navy
    Flotilla
    PNW
    MyNavyHR
    Robotics rating

