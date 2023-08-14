KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Christopher Smith, right, briefs Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman about the tactical developments and mission capabilities of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1 (UUVRON-1) inside the squadron’s facility at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport, Aug. 8,2023. Cheeseman visited UUVRON-1 to see their most recent developments first-hand while in the Pacific Northwest for a MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 13:57
|Photo ID:
|7974768
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-TH560-1405
|Resolution:
|6374x4249
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
