    CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 6 of 6]

    CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Command leaders of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) Flotilla 1 and UUV Squadron 1 (UUVRON-1) stand with Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman and Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. outside the facility of UUVRON 1 at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport, Aug. 8, 2023. Cheeseman and Terrell visited UUVRON-1 to see their most recent developments first-hand while in the Pacific Northwest for a MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium. Established in 2017 as the Navy’s first unmanned undersea squadron, UUVRON-1 operates rapidly deployable systems around the world, furthering the development of UUVs and strengthening the U.S. Navy's undersea warfare capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:57
    Photo ID: 7974769
    VIRIN: 230808-N-TH560-1444
    Resolution: 5691x4065
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

