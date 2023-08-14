CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW

KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Command leaders of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) Flotilla 1 and UUV Squadron 1 (UUVRON-1) stand with Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman and Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. outside the facility of UUVRON 1 at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport, Aug. 8, 2023. Cheeseman and Terrell visited UUVRON-1 to see their most recent developments first-hand while in the Pacific Northwest for a MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium. Established in 2017 as the Navy’s first unmanned undersea squadron, UUVRON-1 operates rapidly deployable systems around the world, furthering the development of UUVs and strengthening the U.S. Navy's undersea warfare capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

