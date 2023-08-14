CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW

KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Joshua Smith briefs Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. Delbert Terrell Jr. and Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman about an unmanned undersea vehicle inside the Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1 (UUVRON-1) facility at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport, Aug. 8,2023. Cheeseman and Terrell visited UUVRON-1 to see their most recent developments first-hand while in the Pacific Northwest for a MyNavy HR Career Development Symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

