    CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 4 of 6]

    CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Christopher Smith briefs Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman about the tactical developments and mission capabilities of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1 (UUVRON-1) inside the squadron’s facility at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport, Aug. 8,2023. Established in 2017 as the Navy’s first unmanned undersea squadron, UUVRON-1 operates rapidly deployable systems around the world, furthering the development of UUVs and strengthening the U.S. Navy's undersea warfare capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:57
    Photo ID: 7974767
    VIRIN: 230808-N-TH560-1399
    Resolution: 3960x5544
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNP
    U.S. Navy
    Flotilla
    PNW
    MyNavyHR
    Robotics rating

