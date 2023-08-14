KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Christopher Smith briefs Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman about the tactical developments and mission capabilities of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Squadron 1 (UUVRON-1) inside the squadron’s facility at Naval Base Kitsap - Keyport, Aug. 8,2023. Established in 2017 as the Navy’s first unmanned undersea squadron, UUVRON-1 operates rapidly deployable systems around the world, furthering the development of UUVs and strengthening the U.S. Navy's undersea warfare capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:57 Photo ID: 7974767 VIRIN: 230808-N-TH560-1399 Resolution: 3960x5544 Size: 2.46 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNP Visits UUVRON-1 Barb Hall in PNW [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.