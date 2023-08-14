Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs [Image 18 of 18]

    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Caryn Welch, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment IIA basic utility crewman, adjusts ratchet straps aboard an MH-53E Seadragon helicopter at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron coordinated airlift operations with HM-15 DET IIA to expedite the transport of troops-in-contact ground support equipment for a U.S. Army unit in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. (Royal Air Force photo by Sgt. Andy Holmes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 02:09
    Photo ID: 7973502
    VIRIN: 230726-F-ZZ000-1173
    Resolution: 3600x2401
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT