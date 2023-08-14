8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load a U.S. Navy MH-53E Seadragon helicopter at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 26, 2023. The 8th EAMS coordinated airlift operations with the U.S. Navy Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment IIA to expedite the transport of troops-in-contact ground support equipment for a U.S. Army unit in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

