U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Caryn Welch, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment IIA basic utility crewman, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Dean Knowles, HM-15 DETIIA MH-53E utility crew chief, secure cargo aboard an MH-53E Seadragon helicopter at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron coordinated airlift operations with HM-15 DET IIA to expedite the transport of troops-in-contact ground support equipment for a U.S. Army unit in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 02:09
|Photo ID:
|7973496
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-EQ901-1312
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.17 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT