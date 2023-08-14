8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs

U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Caryn Welch, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment IIA basic utility crewman, and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Dean Knowles, HM-15 DETIIA MH-53E utility crew chief, secure cargo aboard an MH-53E Seadragon helicopter at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Air Force 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron coordinated airlift operations with HM-15 DET IIA to expedite the transport of troops-in-contact ground support equipment for a U.S. Army unit in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

