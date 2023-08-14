Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs [Image 16 of 18]

    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment IIA and a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron sit on the back of a U.S. Navy MH-53E Seadragon helicopter at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 26, 2023. The 8th EAMS coordinated airlift operations with the HM-15 DET IIA to expedite the transport of troops-in-contact ground support equipment for a U.S. Army unit in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 02:09
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    This work, 8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Devin Boyer

    8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    NAVCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    AUAB

