U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment IIA and a U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron sit on the back of a U.S. Navy MH-53E Seadragon helicopter at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 26, 2023. The 8th EAMS coordinated airlift operations with the HM-15 DET IIA to expedite the transport of troops-in-contact ground support equipment for a U.S. Army unit in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 02:09 Photo ID: 7973500 VIRIN: 230726-F-EQ901-1441 Resolution: 8098x5399 Size: 20.06 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.