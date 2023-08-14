U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load a U.S. Navy MH-53E Seadragon helicopter at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, July 26, 2023. The 8th EAMS coordinated airlift operations with the U.S. Navy Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment IIA to expedite the transport of troops-in-contact ground support equipment for a U.S. Army unit in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. (Royal Air Force photo by Sgt. Andy Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 02:09
|Photo ID:
|7973499
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-ZZ000-1126
|Resolution:
|3600x2401
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8 EAMS innovates, provides joint airlift across COCOMs
No keywords found.
