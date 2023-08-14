Soldiers assigned to the 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa National Guard are evaluated by Observer Coach, Trainers (OC/T) from Medical Attachment, Joint Force Headquarters, Delaware National Guard, during Northern Strike 2023, on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. The 294th MCAS is at NS23 simulating Role II capabilities, conducting real world care and training. Role II facilities provide triage, advanced resuscitation procedures used to treat body injuries, emergency surgical interventions, and short-term hospital treatment, including intensive care.





NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 18:10 Photo ID: 7973068 VIRIN: 230812-Z-HU217-1158 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.3 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Iowa National Guard, simulate a Role II facility during Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Dustin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.