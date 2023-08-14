The 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Iowa National Guard, simulate a Role II facility during Northern Strike 2023

U.S Army Soldiers assigned to the 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa National Guard evaluate and treat a triage patient during a mass casualty training event, during exercise Northern Strike 2023, on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. The 294th MCAS is at NS23 conducting real world care and training certifying for deployment.



NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart.)

