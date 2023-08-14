U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) simulate a Role II facility during Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa National Guard, transport simulated triage patients from the field litter ambulance to a Role II Medical Facility during exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. Role II facilities provide triage, advanced resuscitation procedures used to treat body injuries, emergency surgical interventions, and short-term hospital treatment, including intensive care.



NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart.)

