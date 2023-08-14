The 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Iowa National Guard, simulate a Role II facility during Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 294th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), 109th Medical Battalion, Iowa National Guard evaluate a triage patient during a mass casualty training event, inside a field medical facility during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. The 294th MCAS is at NS23 conducting real-world care training and will be evaluated at the end of the exercise qualifying them for deployment.
NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Dustin Stewart.)
