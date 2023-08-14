PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Chris Hall, 1171st Medical Company Area Support inserts a chest tube into a patient in the patient hold area during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2023. The patient hold area us used monitor patient until they are either released or transferred to a higher level care facility. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

