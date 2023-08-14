(PCAD) to assist the 1171st Medical Company Area Support during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2023. The PCAD is a new type of detachment not yet in use that Army Futures Command has created to augment Medical treatment faculties. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:56 Photo ID: 7973038 VIRIN: 230813-Z-PJ003-1094 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.35 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.