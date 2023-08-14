(PCAD) to assist the 1171st Medical Company Area Support during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2023. The PCAD is a new type of detachment not yet in use that Army Futures Command has created to augment Medical treatment faculties. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 17:56
|Photo ID:
|7973038
|VIRIN:
|230813-Z-PJ003-1094
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
