    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2 [Image 2 of 6]

    PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers from 1171st Medical Company Area Support stabilizes a patient from in patient hold area during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2023. The patient hold area us used to monitor patients until they are either released from care or transferred to a higher level care facility. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:56
    Photo ID: 7973034
    VIRIN: 230813-Z-PJ003-1083
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

