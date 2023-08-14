Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2 [Image 3 of 6]

    PCAD Army Futures Command Northern Strike 23-2

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers from various medical units form a four soldier Prolong Care Augmentation Detachment (PCAD) to assist the 1171st Medical Company Area Support Company during Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2023. The PCAD is a new type of detachment not yet in use that Army Futures Command has created to augment Medical treatment faculties. Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    National Guard
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

