Michigan National Guard trains with drones during Exercise Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Curtis Briggs, of the 126th Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade, Michigan National Guard, launches a reconnaissance drone during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. After Spc. Briggs completes this course he will be able to train Soldiers ae the unit level on how to operate the drones. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

