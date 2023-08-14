Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard trains with drones during Exercise Northern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chris McNally, 745th Ordinance Company, 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, instructs Soldiers how to operate a reconnaissance drone during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. Soldiers in this class will become drone instructors that teach other service members how to operate drone systems. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

    This work, Michigan National Guard trains with drones during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

