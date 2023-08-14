Michigan National Guard trains with drones during Exercise Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chris McNally, 745th Ordinance Company, 507th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, instructs Soldiers how to operate a reconnaissance drone during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. Soldiers in this class will become drone instructors that teach other service members how to operate drone systems. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

