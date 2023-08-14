The Michigan National Guard is integrating reconnaissance drones into training during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. The Michigan National Guard has a focus to bring innovative and modern solutions to enhance training and unit capabilities. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 17:36
|Photo ID:
|7972981
|VIRIN:
|230812-Z-FY465-1099
|Resolution:
|6151x3953
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard trains with drones during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
