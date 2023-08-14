Michigan National Guard trains with drones during Exercise Northern Strike 2023

The Michigan National Guard is integrating reconnaissance drones into training during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. The Michigan National Guard has a focus to bring innovative and modern solutions to enhance training and unit capabilities. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US by SSG Tegan Kucera