Michigan National Guard trains with drones during Exercise Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Curtis Briggs, of the 126th Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade, Michigan National Guard, observes the display of a reconnaissance drone during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2023. Spc. Briggs is a student of a drone operator course taking place at NS 23. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Location: GRAYLING, MI, US