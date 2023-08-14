4th AF commander coins airmen for excellence

Master Sgt. Bobby Jackson, 507th Operations Support Squadron, NCOIC of current operations, is coined for excellence Aug. 5, 2023, by Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Jackson is the Operations Group lead representative to the Wing Inspection Team and was instrumental to the success of the completion of the wing’s nuclear operational readiness inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Chad Dixon)

