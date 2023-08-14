4th AF commander coins airmen for excellence

Master Sgt. Jennifer Spear, 507th Force Support Squadron Readiness NCOIC, is coined for excellence Aug. 5, 2023, by Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Spear streamlined several wing programs to ensure maximum efficiency and served as the president of the Rising 6, an organization for E-6 and below, to build esprit de corps among Airmen in the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Chad Dixon)

