Maj. Jennifer Damitsian, 507th Medical Squadron Family Nurse Practitioner, is coined for excellence Aug. 5, 2023, by Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Damitsian expertly provides critical medical administrative tasks to ensure readiness standards are met for the 507th Air Refueling Wing and 513th Air Control Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Chad Dixon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:32 Photo ID: 7972083 VIRIN: 230805-F-QB508-1087 Resolution: 5462x3671 Size: 912.25 KB Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th AF commander coins airmen for excellence [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Chad Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.