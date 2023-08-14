4th AF commander coins airmen for excellence

Staff Sgt. Karla Casanova, 507th Air Refueling Wing command post reports NCOIC, is coined for excellence by Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 5, 2023. Casanova was recognized for her outstanding work ethic and her dedication to ensuring readiness requirements are completed for the entire wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Chad Dixon)

