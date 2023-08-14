Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th AF commander coins airmen for excellence [Image 4 of 5]

    4th AF commander coins airmen for excellence

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Chad Dixon 

    507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Maxwell Spates, 507th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, accepts a coin for excellence from Brig. Gen. D. Scott Durham, 4th Air Force commander, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 5, 2023. Spates was recognized for his exceptional performance as an NCO and his motivation to train the next generation of multi-capable airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Chad Dixon)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:32
    Photo ID: 7972085
    VIRIN: 230805-F-QB508-1089
    Resolution: 5343x3482
    Size: 838.43 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Okies
    507 ARW
    AFReserve

