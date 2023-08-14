U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1

Soldiers with the Operations Group,108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command assemble the M4 carbine at the Weapons assembly and Fire events Aug. 14, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Weapons Assembly and Fire events allowed the Soldiers the opportunity to test their knowledge on multiple weapon systems by assembling the weapons and using them on targets at the range. Squads consist of a squad leader, team leader, and three junior enlisted Soldiers who are all highly trained and competent Soldiers, who stand out among their peers for their knowledge and expertise when conducting tactical, Army maneuvers and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

