U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1

A Soldier with the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command (CBRNE) assembles an M240 machine gun at the Weapons Assembly and Fire events Aug. 14, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Weapons Assembly and Fire events allowed the Soldiers the opportunity to test their knowledge on multiple weapon systems by assembling the weapons and using them on targets at the range. Squads consist of a squad leader, team leader, and three junior enlisted Soldiers who are all highly trained and competent Soldiers, who stand out among their peers for their knowledge and expertise when conducting tactical, Army maneuvers and skills. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

Date Taken: 08.14.2023