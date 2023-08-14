A Soldier with the Idaho Army National Guard assigned to U.S. Army Central assembles M240 Machine Gun at the Weapon Assembly and Fire events Aug. 14, 2023 on Fort Campbell Kentucky. The Weapons Assembly and Fire events allowed the Soldiers the opportunity to test their knowledge on multiple weapon systems by assembling the weapons and using them on targets at the range. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. ( U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:52 Photo ID: 7971185 VIRIN: 230814-A-HN691-2546 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.2 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 [Image 14 of 14], by PV1 Zachary Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.