Soldiers with the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command (CBRNE) prepare themselves for the Weapon Assembly and Fire events Aug. 14, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Weapons Assembly and Fire events allowed the Soldiers the opportunity to test their knowledge on multiple weapon systems by assembling the weapons and using them on targets at the range. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team, and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army Forces Command has to offer. ( U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:51 Photo ID: 7971176 VIRIN: 230814-A-HN691-1937 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.45 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 [Image 14 of 14], by PV1 Zachary Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.