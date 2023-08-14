Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 [Image 3 of 14]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers with the 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command (CBRNE) prepare themselves for the Weapon Assembly and Fire events Aug. 14, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Weapons Assembly and Fire events allowed the Soldiers the opportunity to test their knowledge on multiple weapon systems by assembling the weapons and using them on targets at the range. The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team, and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army Forces Command has to offer. ( U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 21:51
    Photo ID: 7971176
    VIRIN: 230814-A-HN691-1937
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Day 1 [Image 14 of 14], by PV1 Zachary Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

