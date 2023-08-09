A Soldier with the 7th Infantry Division, I Corps participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition trains at a simulated weapons training facility, Aug. 13, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The simulated weapons training facility helped Soldiers with weapon readiness and understanding of the multiple weapon systems used throughout the competition. Teams competing are required to use fundamental Soldier skills including land navigation, weapons qualification, and physical fitness. Teams competing are required to use fundamental Soldier skills including land navigation, weapons qualification, and physical fitness. The teams then challenge themselves mentally, through complex problem solving and Soldier knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7969117 VIRIN: 230813-A-HN691-5516 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.77 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14], by PV1 Zachary Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.