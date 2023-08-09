A Soldier with the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, familiarizes with a weapon system at the simulated weapons training facility Aug. 13, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The simulated weapons training facility helped Soldiers with weapon readiness and understanding of the multiple weapon systems used throughout the competition. There are four tenets of a lethal squad; cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit (physically, mentally, socially, and spiritually). (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 21:24 Photo ID: 7969112 VIRIN: 230813-A-HN691-5371 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.62 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3 [Image 14 of 14], by PV1 Zachary Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.