    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3 [Image 4 of 14]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    A Soldier with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), XVIII Airborne Corps, participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receives a brief at the simulated weapons training facility, Aug. 13, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The simulated weapons training facility helped Soldiers with weapon readiness and understanding of the multiple weapon systems used throughout the competition. Teams competing are required to use fundamental Soldier skills including land navigation, weapons qualification, and physical fitness. The teams then challenge themselves mentally, through complex problem solving and Soldier knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

