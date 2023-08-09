Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3 [Image 8 of 14]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    A Soldier with the Operations Group, National Training Center participating in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receive a brief at the simulated weapons training facility, Aug. 13, 2023 on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The simulated weapons training facility helped Soldiers with weapon readiness and understanding of the multiple weapon systems used throughout the competition. During the Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zachary Brown)

