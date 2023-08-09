204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment

1st Lt. Kiana Carlstrom, a signal officer assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, accepts the award for “best camo” from Command Sgt. Maj. Jed Lundell, brigade command sergeant major and Col. Woodrow Miner, brigade commander, during the brigade’s annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, August 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

