Cadet Maeson Holst, Sgt. Andres Rey, and Sgt. Daniel Afaisen, Soldiers assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, conduct training to establish security in a combat training lane during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 19:45
|Photo ID:
|7967490
|VIRIN:
|230810-Z-CA120-1009
|Resolution:
|5913x3807
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
