204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment

Cadet Maeson Holst, Sgt. Andres Rey, and Sgt. Daniel Afaisen, Soldiers assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, conduct training to establish security in a combat training lane during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

