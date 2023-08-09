Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment [Image 4 of 9]

    204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Sgt. Andres Rey (front), a supply specialist and Sgt. Daniel Afaisen (back), a multichannel transmission systems operator, both assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, take positions to establish security in a combat training lane during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:45
    This work, 204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

