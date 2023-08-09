Sgt. Andres Rey (front), a supply specialist and Sgt. Daniel Afaisen (back), a multichannel transmission systems operator, both assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, take positions to establish security in a combat training lane during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 19:45
|Photo ID:
|7967491
|VIRIN:
|230810-Z-CA120-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT