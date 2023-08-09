204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment

Sgt. Andres Rey (front), a supply specialist and Sgt. Daniel Afaisen (back), a multichannel transmission systems operator, both assigned to the 217th Brigade Signal Company, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, take positions to establish security in a combat training lane during annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, Aug. 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

