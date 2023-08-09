204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment

Brig. Gen. Charlene Dalto (center), land component commander, Utah National Guard, presents a coin to Spc. Jazmin Owen, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, while Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Thalman, land component command sergeant major, looks on during the brigade’s annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, August 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

