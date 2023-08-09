Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment [Image 7 of 9]

    204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment

    UT, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stowell 

    204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Brig. Gen. Charlene Dalto (center), land component commander, Utah National Guard, presents a coin to Spc. Jazmin Owen, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, while Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Thalman, land component command sergeant major, looks on during the brigade’s annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, August 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:45
    Photo ID: 7967494
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-CA120-1033
    Resolution: 6098x4035
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Richard Stowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    africom
    utah
    soldiers
    army
    national guard
    camp williams

