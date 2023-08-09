204th Participates in Training to Prepare for Africa Deployment

Capt. Timothy Klase (left), 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade training officer and Master Sgt. Michael Broadhead, a general engineering supervisor assigned to the 204th, review a “rock table” to prepare for a tactical squad movement during the brigade’s annual training at Camp Williams, Utah, August 10, 2023. The 204th is preparing for a mission to the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rich Stowell)
