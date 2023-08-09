Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow [Image 5 of 5]

    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Wendy Walsh, Air Education and Training Command chief learning officer, listens to a brief at Joint All Domain Exercise, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023. JADE FORGE is the newest initiative to the 17th Training Wing to enhance training for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance Airmen and joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

