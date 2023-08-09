Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow [Image 3 of 5]

    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Branden Delong, 312th Training Squadron commander, and Dr. Wendy Walsh, Air Education and Training Command chief learning officer, discuss the repelling course at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023. The repelling follow-on course teaches students how to save people from steep cliffs, tall buildings, and waterways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 7967114
    VIRIN: 230808-F-MU509-1053
    Resolution: 5071x3622
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow
    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow
    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow
    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow
    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    AETC
    312th TRS
    17th TRW
    315th TRS
    313th TRS
    17th TRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT