U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Branden Delong, 312th Training Squadron commander, and Dr. Wendy Walsh, Air Education and Training Command chief learning officer, discuss the repelling course at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023. The repelling follow-on course teaches students how to save people from steep cliffs, tall buildings, and waterways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|08.08.2023
|08.11.2023 16:53
|7967114
|230808-F-MU509-1053
|5071x3622
|1.02 MB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|1
|0
AETC chief learning officer visits Goodfellow
Goodfellow Air Force Base
